Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/7/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Riverside researcher has mapped how many Inland Empire schools are close to all of the warehouses and distribution centers in the region.

2. Colton Joint Unified District is suing San Bernardino County over a warehouse the county approved near a school in Bloomington.

3. Hundreds of layoff notices that were issued by school districts in the IE recently, but now, some of those layoffs have been averted.

4. The Moreno Valley City Council decided not to appoint anyone to fill the vacancy created when a councilman stepped down recently.

