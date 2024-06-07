© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/7/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:13 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Riverside researcher has mapped how many Inland Empire schools are close to all of the warehouses and distribution centers in the region.
2. Colton Joint Unified District is suing San Bernardino County over a warehouse the county approved near a school in Bloomington.
3. Hundreds of layoff notices that were issued by school districts in the IE recently, but now, some of those layoffs have been averted.
4. The Moreno Valley City Council decided not to appoint anyone to fill the vacancy created when a councilman stepped down recently.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
