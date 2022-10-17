© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Parolees in San Bernardino Provided A Better Chance Through SBCCD

Published October 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM PDT
On Thursday at the Parole Office in the city of San Bernardino, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of a unique workforce program inside of San Bernardino's Parole Office. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Cal Trans Work Program is run by the San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development & Corporate Training team. According to Eduardo Rubio, Workforce Development Manager with the District's EDCT, the onsite office gives formerly incarcerated men a better chance at success. He spoke with KVCR's Rick Dulock just one day after the new office opened downtown.
Justice Involved Services at SBCCD
Contact Eddie for more information: erubio@sbccd.edu

