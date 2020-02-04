© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Mail-In Ballots, Jurupa Valley Garage Fire, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Fifteen million ballots have been mailed to California voters in advance of the March 3rd presidential primary, but not all counties are handling the election the same way.
  2. A state lawmaker would like California to take over PG&E a year after they filed for bankruptcy.
  3. Instead of scrambling for caucus votes in Iowa, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has been busy in California.  
  4. Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Jurupa Valley in 31 minutes.

