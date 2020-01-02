© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: No Party Preference Voters, Domestic Partnership, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. There’s confusion among some No Party Preference voters about which party they can support in the state’s upcoming presidential primary.
  2. Californians now have new rights over the privacy of their data.
  3. Any couple can now apply for domestic partnership as part of a new California law.
  4. The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival begins today.
  5. Uber and Postmates are suing to block a new California labor law.

