© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Rochford Foundation Hosts the Annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:01 PM PST

Since 2008, the Rochford Foundation has hosted the annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands. This year, the Mansion welcomed hundreds of students from local elementary schools and organizations to make crafts, decorate cookies, listen to Christmas carolers, and receive gifts donated by the community.

Tim Rochford, Executor at the Rochford Foundation, shares more about the event and why it's important to create holiday memories for children in the community.

The Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion is supported by volunteers from The Redlands Fire Department and members of the community, including local high school students.

To learn more, visit rochfordfoundation.org
Local Interest
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad