The Rochford Foundation Hosts the Annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands

Since 2008, the Rochford Foundation has hosted the annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands. This year, the Mansion welcomed hundreds of students from local elementary schools and organizations to make crafts, decorate cookies, listen to Christmas carolers, and receive gifts donated by the community.

Tim Rochford, Executor at the Rochford Foundation, shares more about the event and why it's important to create holiday memories for children in the community.

The Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion is supported by volunteers from The Redlands Fire Department and members of the community, including local high school students.

To learn more, visit rochfordfoundation.org

