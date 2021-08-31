San Bernardino County Starts Processing Ballots in Governor's Recall Election

With two weeks left to vote in the governor’s recall election, ballots are being returned at a rate two percentage points higher than at this point during last year's presidential general election said San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Bob Page.

“This is the second election we’re mailing ballots to all voters which may be having an impact of ease of them getting their ballots back,” said Page.

As of August 30, the registrar has received 170,803 returned ballots, with 19,472 returned through county drop boxes. These returns represent 15 percent of the 1.13 million ballots mailed to registered voters on August 16. Ballot processing has begun and counting will start on September 7.

Voters have four ways to vote:

Voting by mail. Voters can track their mail ballots through the state-run service Where's Mail Ballot here. If voters need a new ballot they can call the county voter hotline at 909-387-8300.

Mail Ballot Drop Box. Voters can use one of 75 secure ballot drop off boxes to return a mail ballot no later than 8:00 p.m. on September 14. A map to locate boxes is here.

Early Voting. Use one of six early voting locations to vote in-person or to drop off a mail ballot. The Registrar of Voters office has been open for early voting since August 16. Vote there from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 777 E Rialto Ave in San Bernardino.

Five other locations will be open from September 7 through September 11, and on September 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. These locations will be closed on election day.



Victorville City Hall (14343 Civic Drive, Victorville, CA).

Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center (14955 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley, CA).

Joshua Tree Community Center (6171 Sunburst Street, Joshua Tree, CA).

Ontario Convention Center (2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario, CA).

San Bernardino International Airport Domestic Terminal (105 North Leland Norton Way, San Bernardino, CA 92408).

Polling Place. Vote in-person at your assigned polling place or return a mail ballot there on election day, September 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voters can confirm the location of their polling place online here.

Some voters will be receiving a postcard notice informing them of a change to their polling place. The reasons range from two elementary schools and a fire station being impacted by COVID-19, and a church needing more time to repair after a vandalism incident.

The polling place changes include:



Manuel A. Salinas Creative Arts Elementary is moving to Muscoy Elementary.

United Methodist Church of Colton is moving to Colton Middle School.

Los Amigos Elementary School is moving to Upland Jr. High School.

Big Bear City Fire Station is moving to Big Bear Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Voters that missed the deadline to register to vote on August 30 can still vote provisionally before 8:00 p.m. on election day at the Registrar of Voters office, at an early vote site before election day or at a polling place on election day.

