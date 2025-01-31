Newsom signs new executive order to help speed up rebuilding in the LA area from fire damage

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a flurry of executive orders to help with recovery in the Los Angeles area from recent fires. It was reported that he signed a new one meant to speed up rebuilding.

Earlier this month, Newsom suspended permit requirements for coastal properties to help with fire damage cleanup in the Los Angeles area.

According to a new executive order from the Governor, the California Coastal Commission is still guiding people rebuilding along the coast from fire damage to apply for certain permits.

The new order instructs the commission to stop giving that guidance and requiring permits.

It also makes it easier for people displaced by the fires to stay in hotels and other short-term rentals for more than 30 days.