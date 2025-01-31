© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newsom signs new executive order to help speed up rebuilding in the LA area from fire damage

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:30 PM PST

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a flurry of executive orders to help with recovery in the Los Angeles area from recent fires. It was reported that he signed a new one meant to speed up rebuilding.

Earlier this month, Newsom suspended permit requirements for coastal properties to help with fire damage cleanup in the Los Angeles area.

According to a new executive order from the Governor, the California Coastal Commission is still guiding people rebuilding along the coast from fire damage to apply for certain permits.

The new order instructs the commission to stop giving that guidance and requiring permits.

It also makes it easier for people displaced by the fires to stay in hotels and other short-term rentals for more than 30 days.
California News
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
See stories by CapRadio