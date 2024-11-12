© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Governor Newsom issues executive order to combat high electricity costs

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:43 PM PST

Newsom’s order outlines a to-do list for state energy officials and requires them to report back findings at the start of next year.

It directs the state’s Public Utilities Commission to suspend existing energy programs that aren’t performing well…or cost more than the benefit to consumers.

It also orders the commission and the state’s Air Resources Board to find ways to maximize the California Climate Credit for consumers. In addition, it tasks energy officials with ensuring they invest in cost-effective measures to prevent wildfires.

California’s electricity costs are among the highest in the nation. Increased need for wildfire motivation has contributed to the cost.

This comes weeks after Newsom signed contentious legislation aimed at lowering gas prices in the state.
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
