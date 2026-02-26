© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Hillary Clinton testifies in House Epstein investigation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:52 AM PST

Hillary Clinton sits for a closed-door deposition on Thursday in the House investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After months of brinkmanship, lawmakers say the questions are about transparency and accountability.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, about the proceedings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

