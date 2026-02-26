© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Former national security advisor Jon Finer on Iran negotiations, Cuba speedboat firefight

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST

U.S. officials are involved in two rapidly evolving foreign policy situations this week. They’re responding to a firefight where Cuban officials say they shot at a Florida-registered speedboat, killing four people and injuring six.

And the U.S. is negotiating with Iranian officials over the country’s nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jon Finer, former principal deputy national security advisor during the Biden administration, for a reaction.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
