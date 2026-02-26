© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI and the future of the job market

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:55 AM PST

A recent report from a firm called Citrini Research lays out a bleak future that comes with artificial intelligence’s displacement of white-collar workers. The report has prompted more fears on Wall Street about the economic impacts and has also sparked a debate about whether it’s an accurate picture of what’s to come.

Daron Acemoglu is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a 2024 Nobel laureate in economics. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what he predicts AI will lead to in work and the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom