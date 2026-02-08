© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The physics of the spiral pass have long been a mystery. Not anymore

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Emily KwongRegina G. Barber
Published February 8, 2026 at 2:30 PM PST

The physics of the spiral pass have baffled physicists and football fans for decades.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
More News