© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tech stocks plunge as investors fret over AI spending and disruption

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 9:09 AM PST

Tech stocks plunged this week amid investor panic over AI’s disruptive potential and big tech’s capital spending. Big tech companies saw more than $1 trillion wiped off their market value this week after Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft together forecast capital expenditures of $650 billion in 2026, for new data centers and gear related to artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s new suite of AI tools sparked a different kind of selloff.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News