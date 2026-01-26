© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Political blame game continues after second fatal Minneapolis shooting

By Domenico Montanaro,
Leila Fadel
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:49 AM PST

A second person was killed in Minneapolis over the weekend by federal officials. The political finger-pointing began almost immediately.

Copyright 2026 NPR
