How Europe is responding to Trump's escalating pressure campaign in Greenland

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 8:49 AM PST

President Trump is ramping up tariff threats against Europe as part of his escalating pressure campaign to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Liana Fix, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about how European nations are responding and the tools that they have to defend their territory.

