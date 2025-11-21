© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Politics roundtable: From Mamdani visit to GOP party divisions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 21, 2025 at 8:53 AM PST

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Elissa Nadworny review the week in politics with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell, including the president’s visit on Friday with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the political picture surrounding the bill to release the Justice Department files about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom