Book explores how an aphorism often contains 'The World in a Phrase'

Published November 20, 2025 at 8:51 AM PST
Author James Geary loves aphorisms, those short, witty statements that often contain profound truths. In 2005, he published “The World in a Phrase: A Brief History of the Aphorism,” which is now out in a second edition.

Geary joins host Lisa Mullins to talk about his lifelong love of the aphorism.

Book excerpt: ‘The World in a Phrase’

By James Geary

Excerpted with permission of the author.

