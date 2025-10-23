© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Pentagon press corps gets a right-wing makeover

By David Folkenflik,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:57 AM PDT

The Pentagon has announced the new members of its press corps after major news organizations refused to sign a new policy. The replacements are decidedly more partisan.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
