10/6 KVCR Midday News: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers plan to strike next Tuesday

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:38 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers could strike next week if their demands for better wages and working conditions aren’t met. KVCR.

2. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is expected tomorrow to direct county agencies to create individual policies for using drones. City News Service.

3. The Department of Homeland Security is offering what it calls a “voluntary option” for unaccompanied migrant children to return to their home countries. LAist/California Newsroom.

4. A coalition of California consumer and small business groups are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto a bill that would car dealers to triple the fee for vehicle registration fees. Public News Service.

5. A downtown Riverside restaurant has temporarily lost its liquor license after officials say it served alcohol to a teenage employee who later died. KVCR.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
