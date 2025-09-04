© 2025 91.9 KVCR

New documentary on Shari Lewis as educator, ventriloquist, singer, dancer, and Lambchop's alter ego

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT
Entertainer Shari Lewis poses with Lamb Chop outside her house, March 29, 1996 in Beverly Hills, California. (Nick Ut/AP)
Most people know Shari Lewis as a children’s entertainer, ventriloquist and puppeteer. But Lisa D’Apolito‘s new documentary “Shari & Lambchop” portrays a driven, powerful, ever-adapting and profoundly talented performer who paved the way for women and created a new genre of children’s programming.

Along the way, traveling the world, learning Japanese, performing with symphonies and even doing a stint with Playboy After Dark, where her beloved Lambchop, in the words of Shari’s daughter Mallory, became “quite the tart.”

D’Apolito joins Here & Now to talk about the documentary.

Here & Now Newsroom