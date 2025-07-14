© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. citizen visiting West Bank killed by Israeli settlers, officials say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:04 AM PDT
Mourners gather around the graves of Palestinian-American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, and Mohammed al-Shalabi during their funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa a-Sharqiya on Sunday, July 13, 2025. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Musallet was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers and al-Shalabi was shot in the chest. (Leo Correa/AP)
/
Mourners gather around the graves of Palestinian-American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, and Mohammed al-Shalabi during their funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Mazraa a-Sharqiya on Sunday, July 13, 2025. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Musallet was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers and al-Shalabi was shot in the chest. (Leo Correa/AP)

A U.S. citizen was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. According to local Palestinian officials, Israeli settlers beat Sayfollah Musallet to death.

The Florida native was visiting his family in a village in the West Bank when a confrontation broke out between a group of Palestinians and Israelis.

His death is the latest in a wave of escalating settler violence. NPR’s Daniel Estrin shares more.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom