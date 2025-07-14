© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump faces outcry as attorney general says Epstein had no 'client list'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:07 AM PDT

President Trump is dealing with an outcry among his Make America Great Again base after Attorney General Pam Bondi released a two-page memo stating that convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein did not have an incriminating “client list” he used to blackmail powerful figures. The Justice Department said Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while being detained in a federal jail, but he has been the subject of conspiracy theories, bolstered by many conservative leaders in the MAGA movement, including Trump himself.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom