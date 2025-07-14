© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The latest on ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas

By Daniel Estrin,
Sarah McCammon
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:57 AM PDT

What is holding up a ceasefire deal in Gaza? NPR reports on the latest on ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.