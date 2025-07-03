© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The pause on tariffs is almost over. What could that mean for the economy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 3, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT

The steep, sweeping tariffs that President Trump announced on April 2 — what he called “Liberation Day” — sent the markets tumbling. Days later, Trump paused those tariffs for 90 days. Next week, that pause is set to end. The administration has reached few trade deals, so it’s expected that most of those tariffs will take effect.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent Ali Velshi about what’s to come and the possible economic impact on the country and on families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom