© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Admiral James Stavridis warns of possible Israel strike, Trump's military deployments and parade

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 9:01 AM PDT

Israel may soon strike Iran, a decision that retired Admiral James Stavridis said would have far-reaching implications. He’s urging Israel to let the U.S. work out a peace deal with Iran. Stavridis also criticizes what he sees as President Trump’s politicization of the military.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest with Admiral Stavridis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom