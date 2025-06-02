© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Helping Hands' digital game helps teens dealing with trauma

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

A digital game called “Helping Hands” is helping teenagers in conflict zones learn new methods to cope with trauma. The company Attensi — which usually makes  onboarding or harassment trainings for corporate clients — partnered with clinical psychologists to create it.

Host Robin Young speaks to Huw Newton-Hill, the North America general manager for Attensi, and Solfrid Raknes, a clinal psychologist with expertise in children in war zones who consulted on the game.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom