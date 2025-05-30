© 2025 91.9 KVCR

John Waters on comedy and the continuing appeal of 'Pink Flamingos'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 30, 2025 at 8:29 AM PDT
John Waters attends the 50th Chaplin Awards Gala, honoring Pedro Almodovar, at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
/
John Waters attends the 50th Chaplin Awards Gala, honoring Pedro Almodovar, at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, April 28, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New editions of John Waters‘ screenplays for “Pink Flamingos,” “Desperate Living,” and “Flamingos Forever” were released this week.

Host Celeste Headlee catches up with the subversive Baltimore filmmaker.

Book excerpt: ‘Pink Flamingos’

By John Waters

“Pink Flamingos” by John Waters. Published by Picador, May 27, 2025. Copyright © 1988, 1996, 2005 by John Waters. All rights reserved.

Here & Now Newsroom