© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free financial and estate planning seminar at KVCR. For more information, click here.

Astronaut Amanda Nguyen discusses her new memoir and activism around sexual assault

By Tinbete Ermyas,
Marc RiversAilsa ChangMallory Yu
Published March 24, 2025 at 3:11 PM PDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen on her new book, Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope,

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National Stories
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
More News