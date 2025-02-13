Heavy rain triggers evacuation warnings in burn areas in San Bernardino County and SoCal

A powerful storm is bringing heavy rainfall to the Inland Empire and Southern California, prompting evacuation warnings in multiple burn areas. The National Weather Service warns that rainfall rates could reach three-quarters of an inch to over an inch per hour.

“Those types of rainfall rates do represent a significant threat for the burn scars, in terms of the potential for mudslides and debris flows,” said Philip Gonsalves with the National Weather Service San Diego office.

Good morning! ☔️😀 Taking a look from above, you can see a large area of low pressure moving into California. Light showers will be turning heavier later this afternoon and especially overnight. Drive safely out there, my friends 🚘🚚 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PGk7cjdrF7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 13, 2025

Evacuation warnings are in effect for areas near Highland, Yucaipa, Mt. Baldy and Wrightwood due to burn scars from the Line and Bridge Fires. Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, impacted by the Airport Fire, is also under warning. In Los Angeles County, Altadena and Pacific Palisades face similar risks from the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

Authorities urge residents in these areas to prepare to leave immediately, especially those who need extra time or have pets and livestock.



Sandbag resources

The San Bernardino County Fire department encourages residents to use free sandbags and sand available at fire stations and other locations. But because emergency supplies are limited, homeowners are advised to purchase sandbags in advance from home improvement and hardware stores.

Properly placed sandbags can help redirect water, mud and debris away from homes. Officials recommend filling bags halfway with sandy soil, leaving them untied and stacking them securely to prevent gaps where water could seep through.

Ready for the rain? 🌧️ County Fire stations have sandbags available to residents on a first come, first served basis. Stop by and pick some up before the storm hits! For more information, please visit https://t.co/YMW6x6Jlqk pic.twitter.com/quve4TAp6z — SBCounty (@SBCounty) February 12, 2025

Officials say while sandbags do not create a watertight seal, following these guidelines can help protect homes and property.

For sandbag locations and other storm preparedness resources, visit San Bernardino County Fire’s website.

Sign up for emergency alerts:

