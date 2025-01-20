© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

Ramaswamy leaves Trump's 'DOGE' cost-cutting commission

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:36 PM PST
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
Saul Loeb
/
POOL/AFP/AP
Vivek Ramaswamy arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is stepping back from President Trump's cost-cutting commission known as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, leaving the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again," transition spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]