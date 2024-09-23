SCNG journalists authorize strike as contract negotiations stall

Journalists with the Southern California News Group (SCNG) have voted to authorize a strike, with 94% of voting members in favor.

The SCNG Guild, which represents 125 reporters, photographers and production staff across 11 newsrooms, announced the results Monday.

The Guild, formed in 2021, claims that SCNG has engaged in unfair labor practices and delayed contract negotiations for over two years.

Charlie Vargas, a reporter for the Press Enterprise and Guild member, pointed to high turnover as a major issue citing low wages as a driving factor.

“They end up leaving. They end up going to competitors,” said Vargas. “The issue is that we don't even try to compete with the other outlets

Vargas also says some journalists have not received a pay increase in over a decade.

An internal Guild study found that many SCNG reporters are considered low-income earners under federal guidelines.

Sean Emery, Guild Unit Chair and SCNG reporter, said in a statement that the strike authorization should be a signal to the company’s leadership.

“This vote should serve as a wakeup call for management who for more than two and a half years of bargaining has failed to offer acceptable wages and benefits,” Emery said. “The patience of our members is wearing thin. They are tired of struggling to survive on low wages that have remained stagnant for years.”

SCNG is owned by MediaNews Group, a division of hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which has faced criticism for its cost-cutting measures across its properties, including more than 200 daily newspapers nationwide.

SCNG has not responded to requests for comment.

