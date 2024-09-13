© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'What If We Get It Right?': Experts talk about addressing climate crisis in new book

By Gurjit Kaur,
Katia RiddleAri Shapiro
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:42 PM PDT

NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with Ayana Elizabeth Johnson about her new book, What If We Get It Right?: Visons of Climate Futures.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National Stories
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro