Looking back at Kenosha four years after Jacob Blake's shooting

By Maayan Silver
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:34 PM PDT

Four years after the police shooting of Jacob Blake put Kenosha, Wisconsin in the national spotlight over racial justice in policing, the Trump campaign is still courting voters there on the issue of law-and-order. The message is resonating with some voters but not others.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: August 26, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
A previous headline for this story incorrectly claimed that Jacob Blake had died in the shooting. He did not.
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is an intern with WUWM's Lake Effect program. She is a practicing criminal defense attorney, NPR listener and student of journalism and radio production.
