KVCR Midday News 8/26: Jay Littleton Ballpark burns down and more local news

1. Historic Jay Littleton Ballpark in Ontario burned down.

2. Fire near I-10 in Banning burns nearly 90 acres.

3. California is close to having two new state symbols — a famous slug and an expansive crab.

4. California faces a big shortage in the health care workforce, so health centers in San Diego are taking matters into their own hands, launching a training program for medical assistants.