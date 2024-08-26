© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News 8/26: Jay Littleton Ballpark burns down and more local news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Historic Jay Littleton Ballpark in Ontario burned down.

2. Fire near I-10 in Banning burns nearly 90 acres.

3. California is close to having two new state symbols — a famous slug and an expansive crab.

4. California faces a big shortage in the health care workforce, so health centers in San Diego are taking matters into their own hands, launching a training program for medical assistants.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
