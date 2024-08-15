© 2024 91.9 KVCR

In Ukraine, getting your nails done is a way of feeling normal in wartime

By Ashley Westerman
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:33 AM PDT

Manicures have long been a part of regular hygiene in Ukraine. Now, amid war, they are also seen as a sign of resilience and defiance.

