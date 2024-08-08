© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Forest Service orders Arrowhead Spring Water bottler to stop taking water from San Bernardino mountains

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:13 PM PDT
Gary Earner, a retired National Forest Service ranger, observers a BlueTriton water pipeline near Rimforest during a hike on November 20, 2023.
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News
Gary Earner, a retired National Forest Service ranger, observers a BlueTriton water pipeline near Rimforest during a hike on November 20, 2023.

The U.S. Forest Service is ordering the company that bottles Arrowhead Spring Water to stop pumping from a creek in the San Bernardino National Forest.

In a letter to BlueTriton Brands, the Forest Service admonishes the company for not answering repeated questions about the volume of water it extracts from Strawberry Creek. And it declines to renew the company’s permit.

Last month, local activists filed a lawsuit against the agency for allowing BlueTriton to extract water. Activist Amanda Frye says the decision validates their concerns.

"I'm glad that the Forest Service finally realized that BlueTriton, Arrowhead Water, really had no right at Strawberry Creek," said Frye. 

A spokesperson for BlueTriton Brands said in an emailed statement the decision is legally baseless and the company is challenging the Forest Service in federal court.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria