Amazon air hub employees allege break violations, want compensation from company

Employees at Amazon’s KSBD air hub in San Bernardino say the company is violating state law by not providing adequate breaks. Now, a group of workers is demanding that the company compensates them.

Under California law, those who work more than ten hours are required to get a third break.

The Inland Empire Amazon Workers United— a group trying to unionize KSBD — say supervisors are failing to provide those breaks.

The state requires employers to pay one hour of additional wages every time they fail to provide a required break.

KSBD worker Anna Ortega says this is a clear violation of state law.

"I have been at this facility since June of 2021," she said. "And not once have I ever been given an additional break for working over 10 hours."

Ortega says workers want Amazon to follow the law, respect their union and return stolen wages.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Inland Empire Amazon Workers United say they gave the company two weeks to respond.

