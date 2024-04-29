© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon air hub employees allege break violations, want compensation from company

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:03 PM PDT
Anna Ortega poses outside the Amazon Air facility in San Bernardino Dec. 16, 2023. Ortega says “Me and my co-workers are demanding that Amazon pays us a living wage … they are a giant company and have the means to do so. We want a base raise of 25$ an hour and we are asking for better safety measures on the job.”
Barbara Davidson for Capital & Main
Anna Ortega poses outside the Amazon Air facility in San Bernardino Dec. 16, 2023. Ortega says “Me and my co-workers are demanding that Amazon pays us a living wage … they are a giant company and have the means to do so. We want a base raise of 25$ an hour and we are asking for better safety measures on the job.”

Employees at Amazon’s KSBD air hub in San Bernardino say the company is violating state law by not providing adequate breaks. Now, a group of workers is demanding that the company compensates them.

Under California law, those who work more than ten hours are required to get a third break.

The Inland Empire Amazon Workers United— a group trying to unionize KSBD — say supervisors are failing to provide those breaks.

The state requires employers to pay one hour of additional wages every time they fail to provide a required break.

KSBD worker Anna Ortega says this is a clear violation of state law.

"I have been at this facility since June of 2021," she said. "And not once have I ever been given an additional break for working over 10 hours."

Ortega says workers want Amazon to follow the law, respect their union and return stolen wages.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Inland Empire Amazon Workers United say they gave the company two weeks to respond.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria