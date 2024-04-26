KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/26 Midday News: Jayden Daniels drafted 2nd overall in NFL Draft, Chino community concerned about death row inmate transfers
KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are some of today’s stories:
- Jayden Daniels picked 2nd overall by Washington Commanders in 2024 NFL Draft.
- Local officials were not happy with the state's decision to move condemned inmates from San Quentin’s death row to the California Institution for Men in Chino.
- Redlands school district reaches agreement with federal officials over handling of sexual misconduct complaints.