KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/26 Midday News: Jayden Daniels drafted 2nd overall in NFL Draft, Chino community concerned about death row inmate transfers

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:33 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are some of today’s stories:

  1. Jayden Daniels picked 2nd overall by Washington Commanders in 2024 NFL Draft.
  2. Local officials were not happy with the state's decision to move condemned inmates from San Quentin’s death row to the California Institution for Men in Chino.
  3. Redlands school district reaches agreement with federal officials over handling of sexual misconduct complaints.
