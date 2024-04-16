© 2024 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino County trial for group dubbed the Justice 8 set for April 29

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:39 PM PDT
KVCR News

A San Bernardino County judge has denied two more motions in the case of seven defendants facing felony charges for violent acts at protests last year.

Most of the street vendor activists dubbed the Justice 8 have been in custody since December 14.

On Friday, Judge John Wilkerson denied a defense motion requesting all evidence of conversations between the Fontana Mayor’s office, the district Attorney’s office and the Sheriff's Department.

Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilkinson said in court there’s no record of any such conversations taking place.

Afterwards, Damon Alimouri, who represents defendant Vanessa Carrasco, said that’s information the prosecutors could have shared earlier.

The judge also denied another motion asking for a change of venue for the trial – which is set to start on April 29.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellowreporting for KVCR News.
