San Bernardino County judge denies motion for access to law enforcement personnel records in Justice 8 case

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:45 PM PDT
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News

A San Bernardino County judge has denied a motion requesting access to law enforcement personnel records in the case surrounding a group of activists dubbed the Justice 8.

The defendants have been in jail without bail since December. They were charged with violent acts committed at protests last fall.

Judge John Wilkerson ruled against defense attorney Nicholas Rosenberg who wanted to look into the personnel files of two Sheriff’s detectives and a Pomona police officer.

Rosenberg said outside of court that he was surprised Wilkerson denied the motion.

"Which I find extraordinary because, again, the standard that I have to meet is very low," said Rosenberg. "The evidence I'm requesting is material to a defense."

Rosenberg — who represents Edin Enamorado, the alleged leader — claims in his legal motion that the investigators worked with two police informants to entrap the defendants

Attorneys representing the Pomona police department and San Bernardino County said in court that Rosenberg’s motion isn’t based on “plausible” evidence.

Wilkerson agreed. He’s scheduled to hear two additional defense motions on April 12.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria