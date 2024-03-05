Photos: Take a look at what Super Tuesday voting looked like around the country

Former President Donald Trump dominated the Super Tuesday Republican primaries. It was the biggest primary contest day with nearly 36% of the delegates at stake.

Trump and his allies called on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to drop out and unite behind Trump. Haley won the Vermont Republican primary, her only win of the night.

President Biden racked up wins in the Democratic primaries as well.

Take a look at scenes from the ground:

/ Yfat Yossifor/KERA / Yfat Yossifor/KERA Nethel Jackson greets voters near a polling location at Martin Luther King Public Library in Dallas.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative People walk outside of the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative Poll worker Carol Laughlin, left, helps a voter with their ballot at the Southwick Senior Center polling place in Southwick, Mass.

/ Hart Van Denburg/CPR News / Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Bubba Haught carries sealed satchels of ballots from drop boxes into the Summit County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Breckenridge, Colo., for sorting and counting.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images / Getty Images Voters enter a polling location in Oxford to cast their ballots in Alabama's primary.

Will Newton / Getty Images / Getty Images Supporters hold campaign signs on Super Tuesday outside of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, Ark.

/ Beth LaBerge/KQED / Beth LaBerge/KQED Voters cast their ballots on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco.

/ Beth LaBerge/KQED / Beth LaBerge/KQED Maryam Muduroglu, chief of Protocol for San Francisco, drops off her ballot on Super Tuesday at City Hall in San Francisco.

/ George Frey/AFP via Getty Images / George Frey/AFP via Getty Images Election workers process ballots at the Utah County Election Headquarters in Provo, Utah.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Brandon Ellerby casts his ballot during the Super Tuesday primary election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in Boyle Heights, Calif.

/ Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images / Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images People gather at an Uncommitted Minnesota watch party during the presidential primary in Minneapolis.

/ Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images / Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer as he is declared the projected winner in Massachusetts during a "Victory Party" for the "Super Tuesday" election primaries in Quincy, Mass.

/ Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images Security personnel during a Super Tuesday election night watch party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.