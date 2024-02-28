Air regulators say zero-emission trucks at Ontario yard will help “build the future”

NFI Solutions, a supply chain company, transformed a run-down RV and boat lot into a zero-emission truck yard.

The new yard features 50 electric trucks that move goods between the ports of Los Angeles and warehouse hubs in the Inland Empire.

Diesel trucks emit smog and tiny particles into the air that are known to cause respiratory diseases for people living near freeways and warehouses.

NFI officials say their battery-powered trucks and electric charging ports will help replace up to 3 million gallons of diesel fuel per year.

Liane Randolph is chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board. She says the truck yard will pave the way for cleaner air.

"All of this comes together to build the future," she said during the ceremony.

The site also has electric chargers capable of recharging a truck in 90 minutes.

The partnership is supported by investments by the state to reduce pollution.

