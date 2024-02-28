© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air regulators say zero-emission trucks at Ontario yard will help “build the future”

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM PST
Officials with third party logistics company NFI and regulators with the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission and South Coast Air Quality Management District celebrate the opening of a zero-emission truck yard in Ontario.
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News
Officials with third party logistics company NFI and regulators with the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission and South Coast Air Quality Management District celebrate the opening of a zero-emission truck yard in Ontario.

NFI Solutions, a supply chain company, transformed a run-down RV and boat lot into a zero-emission truck yard.

The new yard features 50 electric trucks that move goods between the ports of Los Angeles and warehouse hubs in the Inland Empire.

Diesel trucks emit smog and tiny particles into the air that are known to cause respiratory diseases for people living near freeways and warehouses.

NFI officials say their battery-powered trucks and electric charging ports will help replace up to 3 million gallons of diesel fuel per year.

Liane Randolph is chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board. She says the truck yard will pave the way for cleaner air.

"All of this comes together to build the future," she said during the ceremony.

The site also has electric chargers capable of recharging a truck in 90 minutes.

The partnership is supported by investments by the state to reduce pollution.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria