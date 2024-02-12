© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Street vendor activists denied bail again by San Bernardino County judge

Anthony Victoria
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:58 PM PST
Seven street vendor activists arrested last December by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were again denied bail during court last Friday. The group faces charges of conspiracy, assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Like his predecessors, Judge John Wilkerson says the defendants should remain in jail without bail — affirming that he, too, believes they are a public safety risk.

Wilkerson found there wasn’t enough change in circumstances to warrant bail after two other judges previously denied bail.

Attorneys representing the seven defendants argued that dropping lesser charges warranted a reconsideration, but Wilkerson said if anything, circumstances for their release have worsened.

The defendants have been in jail since December for events stemming from a crackdown on street food vendors.

Trial for the seven activists is set for April 8.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
