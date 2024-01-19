© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Department report finds failures in the response to the Uvalde attack

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:13 AM PST

A new Justice Department report details the failures of police who responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
See stories by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán