Hometown parade set to celebrate Jayden Daniels' Heisman win

Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback and the newest Heisman trophy winner, will be celebrated in a parade organized by the San Bernardino City Unified School District, on Saturday, January 20, from 10am to noon.

According to the SBCUSD website, the parade will begin at CSU San Bernardino, travelling along Northpark Boulevard, and will end at Cajon High School, where the quarterback graduated. Organizers warn that those who live near CSUSB and Cajon High School should expect traffic and road closures from 6:30am through 1:30pm.

Anyone wishing to watch the parade, may do so for free, by parking in CSUSB's parking lots F, G and H. Tickets are available to attend a celebration following the parade at 1:30pm, within Cajon High School's stadium. A link is on the school district's website to eventbrite, where their tickets are sold, as well as more information regarding the street closures. A map of the parade route is online with this story at kvcrnews.org. For KVCR News, I'm Aidan Alcaraz.