Holocaust Museum will have a major $50 million dollar expansion

KVCR
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST

Holocaust Museum LA has broken ground on a major expansion of its Pan Pacific Park campus that will double the size of the facility and add features including a theater, classrooms and exhibit space. The $50 million dollar expansion will include outdoor "reflective spaces"; galleries; classrooms; a theater for survivor talks, firm screenings, concerts, conferences and public programs; and a Boxcar Pavilion that will house an authentic boxcar discovered outside the Majdanek death camp in Lublin, Poland. Museum officials said the expansion will increase its visitor capacity to 500 thousand by 20-30, while also expanding educational programs and housing more temporary and traveling exhibits.