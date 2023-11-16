A recent report shows that Southern California Edison is responsible for the 20-22 Fairview Fire near Hemet

Southern California Edison is responsible for the 20-22 Fairview Fire near Hemet which killed two people and burned more than 28-thousand acres, according to a recently published report. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection report obtained by the Washington Post determined that because of a sag in one of SCE's electrical lines near Fairview Avenue in Hemet, the wire came into contact with a communication line below it, caused a flurry of sparks, igniting flammable vegetation nearby.