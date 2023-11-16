© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A recent report shows that Southern California Edison is responsible for the 20-22 Fairview Fire near Hemet

KVCR | By City News Service
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM PST

Southern California Edison is responsible for the 20-22 Fairview Fire near Hemet which killed two people and burned more than 28-thousand acres, according to a recently published report. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection report obtained by the Washington Post determined that because of a sag in one of SCE's electrical lines near Fairview Avenue in Hemet, the wire came into contact with a communication line below it, caused a flurry of sparks, igniting flammable vegetation nearby.

City News Service
City News Service (CNS) is the U.S.'s largest regional news service and a source for up-to-the-minute news across Southern California, 24 hours every day, seven days a week.
See stories by City News Service