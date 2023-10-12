Colton Continues To Take Public Input On AIM's Metal Recycling Operations

The American Iron & Metal, or AIM, recycling center tears apart metal items like old cars and washing machines.

People who live nearby have complained it emits red smoke and that the machinery makes loud noises that wake them up early in the morning.

Darlene Lobato lives down the street.

At a recent community meeting, she questioned whether AIM has made good on its promise to contain scrap metal and dust, especially when it’s transported.

"So that when they’re driving out, the wind would not blow that dust in the neighborhood," she said.

AIM representatives at the meeting did not respond but said later that the shredded metal is too big to blow away.

Regarding the noise, Diego Gagnon, who’s AIM’s general manager, says he’s not sure where it's coming from.

"Well, if there is noise happening at 5, I don’t know if it's coming from us," Gagnon said. "There’s a lot of noise from the rail line."

Railroad tracks run next door to the recycling center.

Gagnon says as for the red smoke….the plant only emits water vapor.

Meanwhile, in November the Colton planning commission will decide whether to modify AIM’s zoning permits and review other options to address residents’ concerns.

