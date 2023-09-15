Robust Crisis Services Aim to Prevent Suicides in Riverside County

Over the last five years, Riverside County reported 1,393 suicide deaths and 14,576 non-fatal self-harm injuries from suicide attempts. Youth aged 25 and under constituted 195 of the deaths and half of the non-fatal self-harm injuries. In the United States, suicide rates were up 5% in 2021 and another 2.6% in 2022, totaling about 49,449 deaths.

Riverside University Health System (RUHS) wants to ensure that all Riverside County residents are aware of the Behavioral Health resources available free for all ages.

Dr. Matthew Chang, the director of RUHS Behavioral Health said “These statistics emphasize the need for reinforced prevention efforts across all ages... Through united community efforts, education, and robust crisis services, we can change these numbers."

One of RUHS's programs’ is Prevention and Early Intervention which targets early detection of mental health challenges and empowers residents with tools and training that emphasizes a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention.

RUHS also utilizes Mobile Crisis Response Teams, crisis urgent care centers, live peer chats, and programs at schools to promote mental health. Confidential and bilingual help is available 24/7 through the Crisis Helpline by calling 951-686-4357.

For additional information on programs and services, contact Prevention and Early Intervention at 951-955-3448 or visit ruhealth.org.

