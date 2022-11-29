Union Opposition to Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Six local UFCW Unions and its members are holding a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to discuss the proposed merger’s negative impact on workers, consumers, and suppliers such as farmers and ranchers if approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

Union members and other experts will discuss the devastating impact of the proposed deal on local communities and will call on federal and state regulators to stop the merger.

Local union presidents and members from these six local UFCW Unions, representing twelve states, the District of Columbia, over 100,000 Kroger and Albertsons workers, and other experts will discuss the devastating impact of the proposed merger on local communities.

This precedes the hearing on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, announced by Subcommittee Chair Senator Amy Klobuchar and Ranking Member Senator Mike Lee.

The six local UFCW Unions that will be participating will be UFCW Local 770 for Southern California, UFCW Local 5 for Northern California, UFCW Local 324 for Orange County California and Southern Los Angeles County.

The 3 other unions include areas like Washington, Idaho, Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Colorado, and Wyoming.